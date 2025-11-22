‘Miyas Vote Unitedly’: Himanta Biswa Sarma on poll math

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that Bengali-speaking Muslims, commonly referred to as ‘Miyas’, vote as a consolidated bloc, which has strengthened their political influence in several parts of the state.

In contrast, he said, the votes of “our people” remain scattered — a trend he urged to change ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of multiple official programmes, Sarma said, “The Miyas vote together, in a chunk. That is why they are moving forward politically. Our votes are scattered. That is why I tell our people to vote together, for whichever party or person it could be.”

The term ‘Miya’, originally used pejoratively for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, is widely associated with perceptions of Bangladeshi origin. In recent years, members of the community have reclaimed the word as an assertion of identity.

Referring to demographic shifts in Lower Assam, where Bengali-speaking Muslims form majorities in several districts, Sarma said: “Lower Assam cannot be taken back from them. We must ensure that they cannot proceed further. We have to keep them under pressure and create difficulties so that if not today, they are forced to leave after 10–15 years.”

The Chief Minister alleged that successive Congress governments failed both indigenous communities and Muslim settlers by not resolving land issues despite ruling the state for decades.

“The Congress was in power for 60 years. They could have given land ‘patta’ but didn’t. People settled on forest and government land. If they were moved and given land rights then, today’s eviction drives would not have been needed,” he said. “They voted for the Congress, but the party did nothing for them. They will question the party now.”

On the BJP’s preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, Sarma said the party expects “some challenges” as it will fight the polls with allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“Going forward will require some crafting; new equations will be needed. Discussions with our allies will be held soon,” he added.