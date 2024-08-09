To resolve the long-standing inter-State boundary dispute, the Governments of Mizoram and Assam have signed a new Joint Statement today at the State Guest House in Aizawl. The agreement, endorsed by K. Sapdanga, Home Minister of Mizoram, and Atul Bora, Minister for Border Protection & Development of Assam, marks a renewed commitment to peace and collaboration between the two states.

The Joint Statement builds on the ‘Goodwill Mission’ initiated earlier this year, reinforcing the commitment made in February 2024 by the Chief Ministers of both states. The agreement emphasizes continued efforts to foster peace and prevent conflicts along the border.

Key highlights of the agreement include:

- Both states will work together to promote and maintain harmony along their border, with a focus on organizing joint cultural and sports festivals. These events, aimed at enhancing community engagement and understanding, are slated to begin before January 31, 2025.

- The states reaffirmed their dedication to resolving border issues amicably. A series of meetings will be conducted by officials from both governments, with the next Ministerial-level meeting scheduled to take place in Guwahati, Assam, before March 31, 2025.

- Both governments reiterated their commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of arecanut, ensuring strict enforcement of this regulation.

- To ensure continuous dialogue and collaboration, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police from both states will hold monthly virtual meetings and biannual in-person meetings to address any issues and reinforce border harmony.