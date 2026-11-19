The administrations of Mizoram's Kolasib and Assam's Hailakandi districts have agreed to maintain the status quo along the inter-state border and conduct joint patrolling to prevent unauthorised activities in forest areas, officials said on November 19.

The decisions were taken at a meeting held at Buhchangphai to discuss border-related issues and strengthen coordination between the neighbouring districts.

Officials agreed to prevent unauthorised cultivation of oil palm and areca nut, as well as the construction of private roads and other infrastructure in forest areas. They also stressed compliance with the Forest (Conservation) Act.

Forest officials and police personnel from both states will conduct joint patrols along the border to prevent unauthorised activities.

The meeting also discussed facilitating the transportation of areca nuts from Mizoram and resolving, in accordance with the law, objections related to the construction of roads and culverts at Ramjani Nallah and the Inner Line Reserve Forest (ILRF).

To strengthen coordination, the districts agreed to hold regular physical and virtual meetings and create a WhatsApp group for quicker communication. They also decided to continue joint efforts against drug trafficking under the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) protocol.

Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H Dolianbuaia, SP Lalrinpuia Varte, Hailakandi DC Jay Vikas and SSP Amitava Sinha attended the meeting.