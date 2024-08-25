In a significant crackdown on illegal currency trafficking, a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Mizo police led to the seizure of a substantial cache of Myanmar currency in Mizoram's Champai district, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. The operation, conducted late Saturday night, underscores the ongoing efforts to combat foreign currency smuggling along the sensitive border region.

Based on precise intelligence inputs, the raiding team intercepted two vehicles in the Mualkawi area. Upon thorough inspection, they uncovered Myanmar currency amounting to a staggering Rs 2.25 crore. This seizure translates to approximately Rs 93.10 lakh when converted into Indian currency, highlighting the severity of the illegal foreign exchange trafficking.

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The authorities have apprehended six individuals suspected of orchestrating the currency laundering scheme. These suspects now face serious charges under laws related to foreign currency smuggling, marking a significant victory in the fight against cross-border financial crimes.

In addition to the currency, the law enforcement team also seized the two vehicles used in the illicit operation, further disrupting the trafficking network. This successful operation demonstrates the continued vigilance and coordinated efforts of security forces in curbing illegal activities along the Indo-Myanmar border.