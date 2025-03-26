Aizawl authorities have taken five girls, including three minors, into custody following the emergence of a disturbing video in which they were seen bullying and physically assaulting a juvenile girl. The incident, which took place on March 19, went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from law enforcement and child protection officials.



Dr. R. Lalrinhlua, District Child Protection Officer of Aizawl District, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Bawngkawn Police Station on Wednesday morning regarding the matter.



The victim has been admitted to Synod Rescue Home, and authorities are currently working to secure permission for her medical examination, which is necessary for further legal proceedings.



According to officials, the five female perpetrators were residents of Edenthar BSUP (Basic Services to the Urban Poor) housing complex in Aizawl. Following the police intervention, two of them, identified as Belinda Lalruatfeli (19) of Block 8/203 and Ngurthansiami (23) of Block 13/404, were temporarily released on a Personal Recognizance (PR) bond. However, legal proceedings against them will commence once the victim undergoes medical examination.



Meanwhile, the three juvenile offenders have been forwarded to the Juvenile Justice Board by the Special Juvenile Unit of Bawngkawn Police Station for further action.



The incident has sparked widespread public outrage, with many social media users condemning the attack and calling for strict action against those responsible.