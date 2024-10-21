Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K. Vanlalvena recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, where he raised concerns regarding the long-standing issue of relocating Assam Rifles from Aizawl.

During the meeting, Vanlalvena highlighted several regional matters, including political developments in neighboring Myanmar, progress on the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP), the Indo-Myanmar Border Trade Centre, and the advancement of the Act East Policy.

A key focus of the discussion was the ongoing presence of the Assam Rifles within Aizawl, which has remained a contentious issue for decades. Vanlalvena pointed out that the relocation of the paramilitary force to Zokhawsang had been proposed back in 1988 following a tragic incident where 11 civilians were killed by the 22nd Battalion in a misunderstanding. The plan, endorsed by then Chief Minister Laldenga, aimed to avoid future clashes between the troops and civilians by moving the battalion out of the city center.

Despite assurances and the Union Minister's visit to Aizawl last year, Vanlalvena questioned why the relocation has not yet been executed, even 36 years after the initial proposal. He urged Shah to take immediate action to resolve the matter, emphasizing the need for reforms in the region's security setup.

Additionally, Vanlalvena addressed the imminent retirement of Mizoram's Chief Secretary, Renu Sharma, at the end of October.

He advocated for the appointment of a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Mizo ethnicity who is fluent in the Mizo language to succeed Sharma, stressing the importance of having a local representative in the top administrative post.



Also read: Manipur government directs eviction along NH-37 for highway expansion