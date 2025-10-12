Mizoram records heaviest rainfall as widespread showers lash northeast region

Widespread rainfall continued to soak several parts of Northeast India with Mizoram experiencing the heaviest downpour in the region, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per data from the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati, Chawngte in Mizoram recorded 13 cm of rainfall during the past 24 hours — the highest in the region. Other major rainfall totals were reported from Khawzawl (9 cm), Bagafa (9 cm), Kolasib (9 cm), Sunpura (6 cm), and Dullavcherra (6 cm).

Light to moderate rain occurred at most places across Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, while several areas in Assam and Manipur witnessed scattered showers. In Arunachal Pradesh, a few pockets recorded light rainfall.

The IMD noted that day temperatures remained near normal across much of the Northeast but were appreciably below normal in Nagaland and Tripura. Night temperatures stayed largely stable, with a slight increase noted in parts of Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura.

Looking ahead, the IMD forecast light to moderate rain in parts of Mizoram and isolated rainfall over Nagaland and Tripura within the next 24 hours. Dry weather is expected to prevail across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur.

The department also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Mizoram on Saturday, followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain at isolated locations across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura on Sunday.

Moderate rainfall is likely to continue over Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura through the coming days, with no significant change expected in maximum temperatures across the region.

In Guwahati, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky with haze, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 32°C and 24°C, respectively. Light rain or thundershowers may occur in one or two spells during the next week.