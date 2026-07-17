Mizoram's Lawngtlai tightens vigil on illegal immigration, to regulate businesses involving undocumented entrants

Authorities in Mizoram's border district of Lawngtlai have resolved to strengthen measures against illegal immigration and tighten monitoring of commercial activities involving undocumented entrants following a high-level coordination meeting on July 17.

The meeting, chaired by Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga, was attended by officials from the district administration, Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC), Assam Rifles, police, village councils and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Sharing borders with both Myanmar and Bangladesh, Lawngtlai remains one of Mizoram's key frontier districts facing challenges related to cross-border movement.

During the meeting, LADC Chief Executive Member C. Lalsawmzuala stressed the need for close coordination among government agencies, village councils, NGOs and churches to effectively tackle illegal immigration.

While acknowledging the importance of cross-border trade, he cautioned that unregulated commercial activities involving undocumented entrants could negatively impact local residents if left unchecked. He also urged the Assam Rifles to remain vigilant in safeguarding the India-Myanmar border and protecting the interests of the people.

The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that biometric enrolment of refugees, being carried out as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' directives, is nearing completion.

He directed all village councils and hotels to ensure proper registration of refugees and undocumented entrants, warning against providing shelter to those staying illegally. Lalruatsanga also appealed to NGOs, churches and the public to cooperate with the government's efforts to regulate refugee management and prevent illegal entry.

The meeting further reviewed a draft Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at dealing with illegal immigrants and regulating business activities linked to undocumented entrants, with authorities reiterating their commitment to maintaining peace, public safety and law and order in the border district.

