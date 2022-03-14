ASSAM: Akhil Gogoi was suspended from the House on the first day of the budget session today. The Sivasagar MLA was suspended for repeatedly making noise during governor's budget speech.

He has alleged that the Governor's speech was made simultaneous with misinformation. The MLA also said that the speech ignored the main problem.

Akhil Gogoi told the media on the assembly premises after his expulsion, "The governor's speech in the assembly is nothing but a compliment to the regular work of the government. The governor's speech did not mention the main problem in Assam at all. ’’

Statements made by Akhil Gogoi:

Akhil Gogoi said, "The speech says that paddy has been purchased from farmers of Assam, the government has made arrangements to buy paddy. 10 lakh metric tonnes of paddy will be purchased from farmers in Assam at minimum support price. It says that only 86 thousand metric tonnes of paddy has been purchased so far. That is, not a single part of the 10th has been successful. The government has failed. But it says the government has been extremely successful. The governor will keep lying and as a people's representative we will sit in our minds, that cannot happen. ’’

The Governor's speech exposed lies about employment of 1 lakh unemployed:

"The government said it would appoint 1 lakh by May 10, 2022. It said 27 thousand and 37 thousand unemployment measures have been taken. Have you taken action somewhere? The Governor's speech exposed lies about employment of 1 lakh unemployed. No one knows where we did what we did. Such lies should not be heard by the people's representatives. I have been expelled from the House for protesting. This struggle will continue, we will always take a stand in favour of the people. Not only will I be expelled from the House, I will give up my membership of the Assembly if it is needed, but i will not allow the people to spread information falsely. ''– statement made by Akhil Gogoi.

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