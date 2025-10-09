MLA Akhil Gogoi issues open letter to Riniki Bhuyan over Zubeen's death case, questions government's priorities

In an open letter to Riniki Bhuyan, Managing Director of Pride East Entertainment Private Limited and wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the President of Raijor Dal and MLA of Sivasagar, Akhil Gogoi has accused the Assam Government of failing to ensure a proper investigation into the death of Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The letter asserts that the struggle is not against Riniki Bhuyan personally, but against perceived injustice to Zubeen Da. It contrasts the swiftness of legal action taken by Riniki Bhuyan in filing a criminal case against the MLA with what it describes as the government’s reluctance to investigate the singer’s death.

The letter accuses the BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma of showing undue leniency toward the accused while imposing harsh measures against those seeking justice. It claims that state authorities have created “a terror-like environment” through arrests, detentions under the National Security Act, police intimidation, and defamation charges.

The MLA further urged Riniki Bhuyan to use her influence to ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities for an investigation into the case. He rejected offers of a first-class ticket and luxury accommodation, calling them “symbols of arrogance” rather than genuine assistance.

The letter also raises pointed questions: whether Zubeen Da’s death was due to negligence or murder, and if so, why it happened. It demands a full inquiry and asserts that if proven to be murder, the accused should face the death penalty; if it resulted in death, life imprisonment should follow.