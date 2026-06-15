MLA Mrinal Saikia urges Assam CM to exempt farmers from new fuel purchase restrictions

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia has appealed to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide relief to farmers from recently introduced restrictions on the purchase of petrol and diesel.

In a post on X, Saikia expressed concern over notifications issued by the Central Government regarding fuel procurement, claiming that the new rules prohibit the supply of fuel in containers and other non-vehicle modes at fuel depots.

The MLA said the restrictions could create significant difficulties for farmers who rely on fuel for operating agricultural equipment such as tractors, power tillers, irrigation pumps, and other farm machinery.

According to Saikia, many farmers transport fuel separately for use in agricultural operations, and the new regulations may pose serious challenges during cultivation activities.

Tagging the Chief Minister and Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika in his social media appeal, Saikia urged the state government to seek exemptions or special provisions for the farming community.

He stated that ensuring uninterrupted access to fuel for agricultural purposes is essential to protect farmers' interests and prevent disruptions to farming activities across Assam.