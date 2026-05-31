MLA Tanzil Hussain appointed Vice President of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress

The Indian National Congress announced the appointment of MLA Tanzil Hussain as Vice President of Assam Youth Congress, following approval from the party leadership.

The appointment places Hussain in a key organisational role within the state unit of the Youth Congress, where he is expected to contribute to the strengthening of the organisation and its outreach among young people across Assam.

In a statement, the organisation extended its best wishes to Hussain and expressed confidence in his ability to discharge his responsibilities effectively. It noted that his dedication, leadership qualities and commitment to the ideals of the Youth Congress would help further strengthen the organisation and support its continued growth in the state.

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress also expressed optimism that Hussain's leadership would contribute positively to the organisation’s activities and initiatives in the coming years.