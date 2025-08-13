Mob attack in Assam’s Hojai leaves 14 police personnel injured, 7 arrested

At least 14 police personnel, including an Inspector-rank officer, were injured after a mob attacked a police team and vandalised security vehicles in the Digholbali area of Assam’s Hojai district on Tuesday, August 12.



According to Akhilesh Singh, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), the unrest began when locals detained a heavy vehicle along with its driver. A police team was dispatched to the scene to rescue the driver, but an argument broke out between the officers and some residents. The situation quickly escalated into violence, with more people gathering at the site and attacking the police team.



“Many more people came to the area and vandalised police vehicles and attacked police personnel. Fourteen police personnel were injured in the incident, and three police vehicles were damaged,” wrote Singh on Facebook post.



The IGP confirmed that an FIR has been filed naming 10 individuals, of whom seven have already been arrested. “Last night and this morning, I personally visited the spot. The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway,” he added.



Police sources said additional forces have been deployed to maintain peace in the area, while inquiries continue to identify and apprehend the remaining accused.