A Royal Bengal tiger was killed by a mob in Dumukhia village, located in the Khumtai area of Assam's Golaghat district, on Thursday, May 22.

The villagers, armed with machetes, sticks, and rods, surrounded and attacked the adult male tiger, which had reportedly injured several people in recent days.

Officials from the forest department said they recovered the carcass but discovered that several body parts were missing, including a portion of the animal’s skin, one leg, and some meat. “The people considered the tiger to be a man-eater and so killed it,” a forest official stated. “We retrieved the carcass and found that some body parts, like a portion of skin, one leg and some meat, are missing.”

According to eyewitness reports, the mob had encircled the tiger before launching the fatal attack. The forest and police teams arrived after receiving reports of the incident, but the tiger had already been killed. “On receiving information about the attack, a team of forest and police officials rushed to the spot. But the big cat had already been killed,” the official confirmed.

As authorities approached, the villagers fled the scene. A case has been registered by the forest department, and an investigation is underway.