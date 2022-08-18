In a sensational incident, a most wanted criminal identified as Raju Baruah alias Gerjai was beaten to death on Thursday by an angry mob near the Kilakili river under Ghilamara police station in Assam.

As per sources, Gerjai was to be produced before the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court. He along with two other criminals managed to escape from the premises of the Dhakuakhana court on Monday.

A manhunt was launched to trace Gerjai. After remaining at large, the local village protection team managed to nab the wanted criminal near the Kilakili river after which angry villagers gathered on the spot and started assaulting him mercilessly.

It needs mention here that just before Gerjai was to be brought before the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional judicial magistrate's court, he along with two other criminals (Jatin Tamuli and Hunti Das) had managed to escape from the premises of the Dhakuakhana court on Monday. Jatin Tamuli was arrested that day but Hunti Das is still absconding.

Raju Baruah is infamous for spreading terror across the Dhakuakhana area with multiple cases of rape, theft, and murder registered against him.

The village defense force of Batsoramukh informed the police about Gerjai’s capture but before they could even reach the spot, the villagers brutally assaulted him, leading to his death.

Police took the seriously wounded Gerzai into custody and Executive Magistrate Abhijat Bora admitted him to Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, but the doctor declared him dead at 8.35 am.

Meantime, two police officers were also injured in the process while trying to disperse the angry mob. The wounded cops namely Jagguram Shinte and Gunavi Baruah have been shifted to Lakhimpur for better treatment.