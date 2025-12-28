Mobile internet restored in Assam's Karbi Anglong after days of shutdown

The Assam government has lifted restrictions on mobile Internet and data services in two districts, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, after authorities confirmed that the law-and-order situation has significantly improved and returned to normal.



According to an official notification, there is no longer any immediate threat to public peace in the affected areas. In view of the stabilised situation, the Home & Political Department, Assam, revoked its earlier order that had suspended mobile Internet and data services as a precautionary measure.



Following the revocation, all mobile service providers were directed to restore Internet and mobile data services. The services were officially resumed from 8:00 am on December 28, 2025.



With the restoration of connectivity, residents and businesses in the two districts can now access online communication, digital services, and mobile data without any restrictions. Authorities stated that the decision was taken after a careful assessment of the ground situation, emphasising that normalcy has been largely re-established.