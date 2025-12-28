Mobile internet shutdown in Assam's Karbi Anglong enters fifth day amid continued security restrictions

Mobile internet services continued to remain suspended for the fifth straight day on December 28 across Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts in Assam, as authorities maintained tight restrictions following violent protests linked to land eviction demands in the Kheroni area.

The suspension, imposed on December 23, was enforced to curb the spread of misinformation after clashes over the proposed eviction of alleged encroachers from Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands. While no fresh incidents have been reported in recent days, heavy deployment of security forces remains in place and prohibitory orders continue.

Police said the situation has shown signs of stabilising, but the scale of violence earlier this week was significant. As many as 173 security personnel were injured during incidents on December 22 and 23 under Kheroni police station limits in West Karbi Anglong. The injured included personnel from the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Of them, 139 were given first aid at the site, while 33 were shifted to hospitals for further treatment.

The violence resulted in the deaths of two civilians. Officials confirmed that one person was killed in police firing, while another was burnt alive inside his house during the unrest on Tuesday. Several properties were also set ablaze during the rampage.

The unrest followed a 15-day hunger strike by agitators from the Karbi community, who have been demanding the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from PGR and VGR lands in the tribal belts. The settlers are reportedly from Bihar. Tensions escalated after police removed three hunger-striking protesters from the site in the early hours, citing deteriorating health conditions. The move, described by the administration as necessary for hospitalisation, triggered widespread anger among protesters.

An earlier eviction drive had been stalled after a petition was filed before the Gauhati High Court, which issued an interim stay on the process.

A tripartite meeting involving the state government, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and protest representatives was held on Friday to defuse tensions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured that the government would approach the Gauhati High Court seeking an early hearing on the stay related to eviction from grazing reserve lands in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.