Mock drill on earthquake and fire emergencies held at Assam's Barpeta school

A mock drill simulating earthquake and fire emergencies was conducted at St. Mary’s E.M. High School in Baradi, Barpeta, with the participation of approximately 500 students, teaching staff and non-teaching personnel.

The exercise was organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Barpeta, in coordination with the 1st Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and the Health Department.

The drill aimed to enhance disaster preparedness within the school and familiarise students and staff with appropriate emergency response procedures.

During the exercise, participants were introduced to simulated earthquake and fire scenarios, with demonstrations of evacuation procedures, search and rescue operations, casualty management, first aid and coordinated emergency response.

Students and school personnel were sensitised to essential safety protocols, the importance of orderly evacuation and the need for prompt and appropriate action during emergency situations.

The programme underscored the importance of conducting regular mock drills in educational institutions to strengthen disaster preparedness, improve coordination among response agencies and ensure that students and school personnel are better equipped to respond effectively to emergencies.

The DDMA Barpeta reiterated its commitment to strengthening disaster risk awareness and preparedness through coordinated initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of safety and resilience across the district.