Model Code of Conduct comes into immediate effect for Assembly polls in four states, Puducherry

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the election schedule for four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, triggering the immediate enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct across the poll-bound regions.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the code would apply with immediate effect, clarifying that decisions taken by governments before its implementation would remain valid.

“I’d like to make clear that the model code of conduct is applicable from now onwards. So actions taken prior to the model code of conduct are the prerogative of the concerned government. But now onwards, the model code of conduct shall be applicable,” he said.

The Commission said nearly 24 enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure elections remain free of inducements and violence. District collectors and superintendents of police have also been directed to act impartially and strictly enforce the rule of law.

“Clear directions have been issued to all the enforcement agencies, nearly 24 of them, that elections… shall be inducement-free and violence-free,” Kumar said, adding that election observers will visit the states and their details will be made public. Authorities have also been asked to closely monitor social media and take action against fake news.

To increase transparency during polling, presiding officers will update the number of votes cast at each polling station every two hours. The final voting percentage based on Form 17C will be displayed immediately after polling ends.

“The presiding officers of every polling station shall input the number of votes cast after every two hours… so that voting percentages relayed to the public are largely accurate,” the CEC said.

Booth-level officers have also been issued identity cards to make them easily identifiable to voters. Another measure introduced by the Commission requires postal ballots to be counted two rounds before the votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines.

The Commission said all election-related statistics will be made available through the ECI-Net system within 72 hours of counting. In case of discrepancies between Form 17C and EVM results, the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail slips of the concerned machine will be counted. Losing candidates may also request verification of EVMs and VVPATs after paying the prescribed fee.

Kumar also addressed concerns about violence in previous elections in West Bengal, saying the Commission has sought a list of police officers involved and action will be taken in accordance with the law.

“Necessary action as per law shall be taken,” he said.

Polling in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, a reduction from the eight phases seen earlier. According to the Commission, the decision was taken after detailed deliberations to make the process more convenient and efficient.

Kerala and Assam will vote in a single phase on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23. Voting in Puducherry will also take place on April 9.

Counting of votes for all four states and the Union Territory will be held on May 4.