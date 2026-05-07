Model Code of Conduct lifted in Assam following completion of Assembly polls

The Election Commission of India on May 7 announced that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Assam has been lifted with immediate effect following the completion of the 2026 Assembly election process and declaration of results.

In an official communication issued on May 7, the Commission stated that the MCC, which came into force from the date of announcement of the election schedule, ceases to operate after the completion of the electoral process.

The Election Commission clarified that the code has now been withdrawn in Assam after the Returning Officers formally declared the results of the Assembly elections.

The Commission’s order also covered the lifting of the MCC in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry, along with by-elections in several other states. However, it noted that the code would continue to remain in force only in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency of West Bengal, where fresh polling has been ordered.

With the withdrawal of the MCC in Assam, the newly elected BJP-led NDA government and state departments can now resume policy decisions, administrative approvals, project announcements and other governance-related activities that were restricted during the election period.

The BJP-led NDA returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term after securing 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government is expected to take place on May 12 in Guwahati.