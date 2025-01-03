Tremors of a moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale was felt in parts of Assam and a few other regions, on the morning of January 3.

The epicentre of the quake was located in Myanmar, according to the reports of the National Center for Seismology.

The NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 127 km at 10:02 am. The The epicentre was located at Latitude 24.92 N, and Longitude 94.97 E.



While reports suggest that the earthquake was also felt in other Northeastern states, the NCS is yet to confirm.

No immediate reports of casualties or property damage have surfaced following the quake.

Earlier on January 2, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck western and southwestern Sikkim, causing mild tremors in the region.