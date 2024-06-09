Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly formed Council of Ministers is likely to feature three representatives from the Northeast, including Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita.

Pabitra Margherita is set to join the Modi Cabinet as a Minister of State, marking his first appointment in this esteemed role. Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal will continue his tenure as a cabinet minister, reinforcing his pivotal position within the administration.

Kiren Rijiju, who has been instrumental in Modi’s previous cabinets, will also retain his role as a cabinet minister. Rijiju’s distinguished service, particularly during his tenure as Minister of State in the Home Ministry, has been widely recognized for its excellence and effectiveness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take the oath of office for his third consecutive term at 7:15 PM today, a historic moment that places him alongside former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who also served three consecutive terms.

In anticipation of the swearing-in ceremony, MPs slated to join the council of ministers attended a preparatory tea meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the Prime Minister's residence. Among the attendees were prominent BJP leaders such as Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Jitin Prasada, and Ravneet Singh Bittu.

The new cabinet is expected to include seasoned leaders like Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Mansukh Mandaviya, who are poised to bring their extensive experience and expertise to Modi’s third-term administration.

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