Modi and Shah likely to visit Assam in January: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit the state this month, though official confirmation of the programmes remains pending.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma revealed the state government has extended invitations for specific dates. "On 17th and 18th January, we invited the Honourable Prime Minister. On the 29th, we have invited the Honourable Home Minister, Amit Shah, to Assam," the Chief Minister stated, adding that "there is a possibility that both leaders may visit in the month of January, although the programmes have not been confirmed yet."

The anticipated visits would mark a significant political development for the northeastern state, where both leaders maintain considerable influence. If confirmed, the January schedule would see high-level Central government engagement with Assam within a short span.

The announcement comes following an active December for the state's political landscape. Modi had visited Assam on 21 December to lay the foundation stone of a Rs 10,601-crore brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Shah, meanwhile, travelled to the state on December 29 to inaugurate the Northeast’s largest auditorium, Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir, in Guwahati, marking a major addition to Assam’s cultural and public infrastructure.