Modi highlights Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts in Mann Ki Baat; Himanta cites Sonai Rupai, pygmy hog recovery

Elephants and other wildlife have begun moving freely through areas of Assam’s Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary that were reclaimed from decades of encroachment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday, September 27.

Sarma made the remarks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted Assam’s wildlife conservation efforts during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

In a post on X, Sarma said areas that had remained under encroachment for decades had been reclaimed for nature and habitats were being restored at Sonai Rupai.

“The transformation unfolding at Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary is particularly close to our hearts,” he said, adding that the return of elephants and other wildlife to the restored landscape was a sign of progress in conservation.

Sarma also highlighted Assam’s efforts to conserve the pygmy hog, one of the world’s rarest mammals, which had once been on the brink of extinction.

He said the species’ population had increased to nearly 200 from a handful of animals through sustained conservation, scientific breeding, habitat restoration and reintroduction efforts.

The Chief Minister attributed the conservation gains to the combined efforts of the government, scientists, conservationists, forest personnel and local communities.

Sarma said protecting Assam’s forests and wildlife was a responsibility towards future generations and that the government’s efforts to reclaim land from encroachment and protect wildlife would continue.

“My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging our efforts in wildlife conservation,” he said.