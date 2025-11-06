Modi, Shah, Sitharaman and Rajnath to visit Assam for major project launches

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 6 that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the state between November 7 and 9 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of major projects.

According to the Chief Minister, Sitharaman will arrive in Guwahati on November 7 for a two-day visit. She is scheduled to inspect the new semiconductor plant in Jagiroad and inaugurate several key infrastructure projects.

“Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come tomorrow (November 7); she will inspect the new semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. She will inaugurate a new land water terminal built to world standards and a riverfront garden in Guwahati. On November 8, she will lay the foundation stone of Kanaklata Barua State University, a new greenfield university,” Sarma said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Guwahati on November 9 to attend the Indian Air Force’s aero show at Lachit Ghat. “Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come on November 9, and he will witness the aero show conducted by the Indian Air Force,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Sarma also revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to visit Assam in the next one to two months. “In the next 45 days, Assam will see the visit of a galaxy of national leaders,” he said.

Outlining the plans for the Prime Minister’s visit, Sarma said Modi will travel to both Guwahati and Dibrugarh. “In Guwahati, he will inaugurate the new terminal building of the Guwahati airport. In Dibrugarh, he will lay the foundation stone of a new fertiliser complex jointly developed by the Assam and Union governments. After that, he will return to Guwahati to inaugurate the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati over the Brahmaputra,” he stated.

Detailing the Home Minister’s itinerary, Sarma said Shah will attend a party meeting and inaugurate two major cultural projects — a 5,000-capacity auditorium dedicated to Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and a project at the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

“So we will witness a lot of visits in December and January, which will usher in a new era of development for the state of Assam,” Sarma added.