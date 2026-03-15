Modi skips Assam in crisis, comes only for votes: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of shunning Assam during crises at a Rajiv Bhawan press conference on March 15. “Narendra Modi does not come to Assam during the difficult times of the Assamese people; he comes only to seek votes during elections,” he stated.

Khera linked the charge to Modi's two-day visit yesterday, amid fuel shortages and long LPG queues nationwide. He called the vote-seeking amid hardship brazen.

Modi skips floods here and skips Manipur without polls, Khera said—expect him there post-announcement. Pre-election mega-project promises like Rs 24,000 crore evaporate after votes, he added, hitting back at Modi's zero-jibe: those funds aid BJP allies.

Khera parried Modi's puppet claim, alleging Modi cowers before Epstein files as a US puppet. BJP ignores ₹63 LPG jumps—unlike past protests—while Delhi sees black-market sales. Assam tea, Congress's global gift, lies ruined; why deny workers ST status?

“No one can stop Congress from exposing the true face of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP,” Khera declared. “Congress is not sitting quietly to please Modi by singing lullabies and speaking sweet words.” Assam voters will oust BJP over failed policies, he predicted: “The people of Assam have decided to uproot the BJP government from the state this time.”

He savaged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as "Bhrasht Sarma," lying non-stop and unfit for office—his final month as CM starts now. Arrest threats draw no fear: Congress faced British and Sangh.

Khera brushed off ticketless exits as normal, mocked Sarma's candidate meddling amid BJP infighting, and quipped ED in Congress hands would reform him overnight—no comeback for the corrupt.

Attendees included APCC's Mahima Singh, Hafiz Abbas, Amit Sihag, Bedabrat Bora, Rituparna Konwar, and Gopal Sharma.