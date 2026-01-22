Modi to visit Assam on February 14, Amit Shah on January 30: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 22 announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Assam later this month, marking a series of high-profile engagements in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Sarma said Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on February 14, while Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive on January 30. The Chief Minister informed that during his visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a bridge over the Brahmaputra river connecting two parts of Guwahati and also dedicate the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Guwahati, to the nation. Sarma shared the details through a Facebook Live from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dibrugarh on January 30 to lay the foundation stone of Assam’s second legislative assembly complex and address a public rally. Sarma said the visit underscores the Centre’s focus on strengthening administrative infrastructure in Upper Assam.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s February visit will be his third to the state within three months, reflecting sustained central attention on Assam. He added that Modi may also lay the foundation stone of a railway coach manufacturing factory at Kokrajhar and inaugurate several projects during his visit.

Sarma further stated that a Peace Area and Advanced Landing Facility is being developed at Moran in Dibrugarh district, which would significantly reduce the Prime Minister’s travel time between Dibrugarh and Itanagar by enabling direct flights and highway connectivity.

The Chief Minister noted that Modi has already visited Assam twice