Modi turned Assam from a dependent state to a contributor to India's growth: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 10 conveyed the gratitude of Assam's 3.5 crore people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his leadership had fundamentally transformed the state's development trajectory and strengthened its place in India's growth story.

In a detailed letter shared publicly, Sarma congratulated Modi as he approached the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister and described the relationship between Assam and New Delhi as having undergone a profound transformation during the Prime Minister's tenure.

"His leadership has realigned Assam's development trajectory from being a dependent state to a contributory state in India's growth story," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister noted that for decades many people in Assam felt distant from the national mainstream despite being proud Indians. According to him, the perception of the Northeast changed significantly under Modi's leadership, with the region moving from the periphery to the centre of national attention.

Referring to Modi's description of the Northeast as "Ashtalakshmi" and his vision of the region becoming the "New Engine of Growth" for India, Sarma said these ideas instilled confidence among millions and helped reshape the narrative surrounding the region.

Sarma also highlighted Modi's frequent visits to Assam, noting that the Prime Minister had visited the state 36 times during his tenure, more than any of his predecessors. He said these visits consistently conveyed the message that Assam and its people mattered to the nation's future.

The Chief Minister recalled several moments that he said resonated deeply with the people of Assam, including Modi's appreciation of the Assamese phulam gamosa, his interactions with tea garden workers, and his participation in major cultural events such as Bihu, Bagurumba and Jhumur performances.

He further credited the Prime Minister with promoting Assam's cultural heritage on national and international platforms. Among the milestones mentioned were the inscription of Charaideo Moidams as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the granting of Classical Language status to Assamese, and efforts to celebrate the legacy of Lachit Barphukan.

On the development front, Sarma cited major projects undertaken during Modi's tenure, including the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery Limited, the establishment of the Assam Bio-Refinery, the ₹27,000-crore Tata semiconductor facility at Jagiroad, and the new terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

The Chief Minister also pointed to improvements in connectivity, including ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects such as the Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge, the Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, the proposed Brahmaputra tunnel, the Guwahati Ring Road and the Kaziranga elevated corridor.

Sarma further credited Modi's government with advancing peace in the region through various accords and sustained engagement, saying that many young people now looked to the future with greater confidence.

He also highlighted initiatives in healthcare and education, including the establishment of AIIMS Guwahati and investments in digital infrastructure, skill development and higher education.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister said that while infrastructure and development projects would remain part of Modi's legacy, the people of Assam would remember something deeper.

"You gave Assam visibility. You gave Assam confidence. You gave Assam dignity. Most importantly, you gave Assam a profound sense of belonging," Sarma wrote, adding that the people of Assam viewed the Prime Minister's journey with admiration, affection and gratitude.

He wished Modi good health and strength to continue serving the nation and described his tenure as one that had changed how Assam viewed itself and its place within India.

