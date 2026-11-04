Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 4 targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padyatra in Purnia, Bihar, claiming that people continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would ensure Gandhi's electoral defeat in future elections.

Addressing the gathering during the padyatra, Sarma said there was considerable enthusiasm among people for the BJP and asserted that the public stood firmly behind Modi.

"Jab tak Modi ji dil chori karte rahenge tab tak vote-chori aandolan ka koi value nahi hoga," Sarma said, suggesting that the Congress's campaign over alleged electoral irregularities would have little impact as long as Modi continued to win people's support.

He further said that people had resolved to ensure Rahul Gandhi's defeat a hundred more times, reiterating his criticism of the Congress leader and the party's political campaign.

The BJP's padyatra, titled 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao', was organised as part of the party's political outreach in Bihar.