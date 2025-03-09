While working in India may seem a tedious job to many, reports suggest otherwise. The average amount of time spent on paid economic activities per day in the country equates to 422 minutes, or approximately 7 hours. However, a closer look reveals striking variations across states, with the most notable differences occurring in the Northeastern region, where Assam ranks lowest for working hours among the eight states.

In Assam, the average person spends just 5.87 hours working, slightly higher than Goa, which ranks the lowest on the chart with just 5.5 hours of work, according to a report by Economic Advisory Council to the PM. Meanwhile, the three states to top the charts of average time spent working per day are Daman & Diu with 668 minutes, Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 608 minutes, and Delhi with 496 minutes.

These figures highlight a regional discrepancy in work habits and economic activity across the Northeast, with the eight states having some of the shortest working days in the country, the analysis by Dr Shamika Ravi states.

Although the contrast is uncanny, it is evident that while an average person in Delhi spends 8.3 hours working per day, an average person in Assam spends only 5.87 hours.

Following Assam, the chart is flawed by Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Sikkim, all occupying the lowest ranks. Breaking the pattern of the Northeastern states are Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Bihar - also ranked among the slower-paced regions.

In rural areas, Nagaland reports only 343 minutes spent per day on paid activities and is the third-lowest on the chart, while Assam follows closely with 348 minutes at fourth-lowest.

In urban areas, Manipur has grabbed the second-lowest spot, reporting 363 minutes per day, Meghalaya at third-lowest with 375 minutes, and Assam at fourth-lowest with 381 minutes.

The report also suggests that the Northeastern states report significantly shorter work-day compared to rest of the country. Every state in the region has reported low working timings per day, with Sikkim reporting a higher work-time in comparison to its siblings.

While days are comparatively shorter in the Northeast, the region led by Assam with just 5.87 hours of work per day, have some of the shortest working hours in India. States like Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur also report significantly low workdays, raising questions on the work culture.