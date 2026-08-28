‘Modi’s popularity has no comparison, he will remain popular in future too’: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity remained unmatched in Indian politics and would continue in the years ahead.

Reacting to the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey, Sarma said there was no political leader in the country who could currently be compared with Modi in terms of popularity.

“Modi's popularity has no comparison. As Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is popular today, was popular yesterday and will remain popular in the future as well,” Sarma said.

He further asserted that Indian politics was unlikely to see a leader in the future who could match Modi's popularity.

“There will be no political leader in Indian politics in the future who can be a match for Modi's popularity,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

The India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey has consistently placed Modi among the country's most preferred political leaders. In the February 2026 edition, 55 per cent of respondents chose Modi as their preferred choice for Prime Minister, according to available survey data.

Sarma's remarks came as the latest survey triggered political reactions across the country, with the Assam Chief Minister highlighting Modi's continued popularity as a key factor in national politics.