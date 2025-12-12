"MoE’s silence unacceptable": Tezpur University stakeholders demand action from government amid crisis

Stakeholders of Tezpur University have voiced strong dissatisfaction over what they describe as the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) continued and unjustified delay in issuing an official response to the ongoing protests on campus, which have now crossed 85 days.

According to the stakeholders, although the Ministry has informally conveyed in writing that an enquiry will be initiated against Vice Chancellor Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, no formal notification, directive or actionable communication has yet been issued to the university community. The absence of an official stand from the MoE, they argue, has deepened uncertainty and stalled any meaningful resolution.

The sustained silence from the Ministry has raised critical concerns within the academic community. Stakeholders question whether the MoE is genuinely prioritising the interests and academic future of thousands of students or whether it is more focused on protecting the current Vice Chancellor from scrutiny.

With the agitation showing no signs of declining, students, faculty, and staff say the lack of official clarity has only aggravated the campus crisis, undermining trust in the administration and the Ministry’s oversight.

In a collective statement, the stakeholders condemned what they termed “unacceptable neglect” on the part of the Ministry. They emphasised that only a transparent, written and time-bound response can restore stability and confidence in the institution.

The community reaffirmed its unity, asserting that the movement will continue until the Ministry issues a formal communication and takes concrete steps to address the complaints raised against the Vice Chancellor.