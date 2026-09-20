Monitor explodes inside GMCH semi ICU, 10 patients shifted; Hospital says patient died before incident

A patient monitor exploded inside MICU 2 (Medical Intensive Care Unit 2) at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), triggering panic among patients and hospital staff.

Following the incident, around 10 patients from MICU 2 were shifted to MICU 1 and the General ICU as a precautionary measure, hospital authorities said.

There were reports that a patient identified as Tirki had died in connection with the incident. However, the GMCH superintendent denied any link between the patient's death and the monitor explosion.

According to the superintendent, the patient died at around 11 pm, while the monitor exploded at approximately 11.50 pm. The hospital had also issued the patient's death certificate before the incident, the superintendent said.

The superintendent said the deceased patient's body was kept at the hospital overnight as the family faced difficulties arranging transportation at night due to the higher cost.

The remaining patients were safe and the situation was under control, hospital authorities said.

A short circuit is suspected to be one possible cause of the explosion, although the exact cause has not yet been established.

Further details are awaited.