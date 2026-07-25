Monsoon alert: Barpeta conducts awareness, fogging drive to curb malaria and dengue

The National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC) team in Barpeta district on Saturday intensified vector-borne disease prevention measures across vulnerable char areas as part of efforts to curb the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses during the monsoon season.

The awareness and vector control drive covered Kodamtola Char, Dharmapur Char, Choyshiman Char and Bhatnapaiti Char, focusing on strengthening disease surveillance and promoting community participation.

As part of the campaign, health officials conducted community awareness meetings, insecticide-treated bed net (ITBN) impregnation, larvicidal spraying, Malathion fogging, special fever screening and distributed information, education and communication (IEC) leaflets.

During the awareness sessions, residents were educated about the causes, symptoms and preventive measures related to vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue and Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Health workers urged villagers to eliminate stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding, maintain clean surroundings, use insecticide-treated bed nets every night, wear protective clothing and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or other symptoms.

Special fever screening was also carried out to facilitate early detection of suspected cases and ensure timely referral and treatment wherever necessary.

The IEC leaflets distributed during the programme reinforced key public health messages and encouraged residents to actively participate in keeping their villages free from mosquito breeding sites. Officials also appealed to the community to cooperate with ongoing surveillance and vector control initiatives.

The District Health Department said it will continue to strengthen surveillance, vector control measures and public awareness campaigns across vulnerable areas to reduce the burden of vector-borne diseases and safeguard public health in Barpeta district.