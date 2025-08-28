Mood of Assam: 33 per cent respondents angry but want Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government to remain

The latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) opinion poll reveals 33 per cent of respondents though angry but want the current chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government to remain in power.

However, the poll indicates that 28 per cent of respondents are satisfied and wish the current government to continue. 33 per cent are angry but do not explicitly demand a change, reflecting simmering discontent, while 32 per cent openly want the government replaced, underscoring substantial opposition. Additionally, 7 per cent of respondents were undecided or unwilling to comment, pointing to uncertainty in voter sentiment.

The survey paints a complex picture of Assam’s political landscape, although CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remains a high-profile leader with widespread recognition, nearly two-thirds of the electorate harbor some level of dissatisfaction, either questioning governance or demanding change.

This division could have significant implications for upcoming elections. The data suggests that while Sarma has retained a core support base, growing anger among a large segment of respondents may translate into electoral volatility.

Despite these divisions, Sarma commands an impressive 55.4 per cent satisfaction rating, the highest ever recorded for Assam and the third highest nationally among chief ministers. His approval has risen steadily over two years, from 49.2 per cent in August 2023 to 55.4 per cent in February 2025, indicating consolidation of support among his core voter base

Citizens who remain “angry but not seeking change” may become swing voters if dissatisfaction deepens or alternative political options gain traction. Meanwhile, the undecided 7 per cent represents a soft electorate whose preference could prove decisive.