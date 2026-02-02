Mood of Assam: 39 per cent Hindus satisfied with healthcare and education, 32 per cent Muslims unhappy

Public satisfaction with healthcare and education services in Assam shows cautious optimism, though significant gaps and sharp variations across communities remain, according to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026.

As per the survey, 33.1 per cent of respondents said they are very satisfied with the current state of public healthcare and education, noting that the quality of hospitals and schools has improved greatly over the past year. A larger section, 41 per cent, said they are somewhat satisfied, acknowledging improvements but pointing out that many gaps still persist. However, 22.3 per cent expressed dissatisfaction, stating that health and education services remain inadequate, while 3.6 per cent said they could not offer a clear opinion.

Community-wise data reveals notable contrasts in perception. Among Hindu respondents, 38.6 per cent said they are very satisfied with the improvements in hospitals and schools, while 42.4 per cent reported being somewhat satisfied. Only 16.4 per cent in this group said they were not satisfied, indicating relatively stronger approval of government performance in these sectors.

Muslim respondents, however, expressed significantly higher levels of dissatisfaction. Only 24 per cent said they are very satisfied, while 39.5 per cent felt somewhat satisfied. A substantial 32.3 per cent said they are not satisfied, reflecting deeper concerns about the adequacy and reach of public healthcare and education services within the community.

Respondents from other communities appeared the most positive, with a striking 62 per cent saying they are very satisfied with the quality of hospitals and schools. Another 29.6 per cent reported being somewhat satisfied, while just 8.5 per cent expressed dissatisfaction. None in this category chose the ‘don’t know’ option.

The findings come at a critical political juncture, with Assam heading toward the 2026 Assembly elections. While the overall numbers suggest that a clear majority of voters recognise improvements in healthcare and education, the high proportion of respondents who remain only partially satisfied points to persistent structural gaps in service delivery.

The January 2026 MOTN survey indicates that healthcare and education continue to be key governance battlegrounds in Assam. While development initiatives appear to have delivered visible gains, uneven experiences across communities underline the challenge before the government in translating infrastructure growth into uniformly accessible and high-quality public services.