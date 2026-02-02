Mood of Assam: 41 per cent Hindus say illegal immigration is the biggest problem in Assam, 42 per cent Muslims say unemployment

The latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026 paints a sobering picture of public anxiety in Assam, with economic distress and demographic concerns dominating the voter mindset ahead of the Assembly elections.

When asked about the biggest problem facing the state of Assam, a segment of respondents, 37.2 per cent, identified unemployment as Assam’s most pressing challenge, placing livelihood concerns firmly at the centre of the political discourse.

Unemployment emerges as the top concern across all communities, though its intensity varies. Among Muslim respondents, a striking 41.9 per cent cite joblessness as the biggest issue, the highest among all groups. Hindu respondents follow closely at 35.6 per cent, while 31 per cent of those in the ‘Others’ category also flag unemployment as their primary worry.

The data underlines a broad-based anxiety over economic opportunities, suggesting that job creation is likely to remain a decisive electoral issue.

The survey places illegal infiltration from Bangladesh as the second biggest concern statewide, with 28.3 per cent of respondents identifying it as Assam’s most serious problem.

However, the issue reveals a sharp community divide. Among Hindu voters, as many as 40.6 per cent see illegal infiltration as the state’s biggest challenge, making it their top concern. Similarly, 32.4 per cent of respondents in the ‘Others’ category prioritise this issue.

In contrast, only 11.1 per cent of Muslim respondents cite infiltration as the main problem, highlighting divergent perceptions of Assam’s core challenges.

A notable 12 per cent of respondents identify lack of development as the biggest issue facing Assam. This concern is particularly pronounced among Muslim voters, where 20.6 per cent flag development deficits, compared to 7 per cent among Hindus and 12.7 per cent among Others.

The findings suggest that while headline issues dominate the narrative, gaps in infrastructure and development continue to trouble a significant section of the electorate.

Issues such as corruption (10.2 per cent) remain relevant but secondary in the public imagination. Concern over corruption is relatively higher among Muslims (13.8 per cent) compared to Hindus (8.3 per cent).

Despite Assam’s annual struggle with floods, only 3.3 per cent of respondents cite annual flooding as the state’s biggest problem. Similarly, encroachment (2.8 per cent) registers low overall salience, though it spikes to 14.1 per cent among ‘Others’, indicating localised concern in specific regions.

Only 6.2 per cent of respondents say they “don’t know” or “can’t say”, suggesting that the overwhelming majority of voters have already formed clear opinions about Assam’s challenges.