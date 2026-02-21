Mood of Assam: 48 per cent Hindus back Bhupen Borah's decision to quit Congress, 59 per cent Muslims call it pursuit of power

In the latest India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, conducted on February 13 and 14, 2026, revealed a sharply divided public response in Assam to Bhupen Borah’s resignation from the Congress and his decision to join the BJP, with a plurality of respondents believing the move was driven by the pursuit of power rather than principle.

The findings, show that 44 per cent of respondents feel Borah switched parties mainly in pursuit of power. Meanwhile, 40 per cent believe his grievances were genuine and that he took the right decision. Sixteen per cent opted for “Don’t Know/Can’t Say”.

Among Hindu respondents, 48 per cent said Borah’s grievances were genuine, while 36 per cent felt he switched primarily for power. 16 per cent were undecided.

Among Muslim respondents, 59 per cent said the move was mainly in pursuit of power, compared to 26 per cent who viewed his grievances as legitimate. Fifteen per cent remained undecided.

The narrow 4-percentage-point gap between those who see the move as opportunistic (44 per cent) and those who view it as justified (40 per cent) underscores the polarising nature of the decision. With 16 per cent still undecided, public opinion appears fluid and potentially susceptible to further political developments.

Borah’s exit from the Congress and subsequent entry into the BJP triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress accusing him of opportunism and betrayal, while BJP leaders defended the move as a reflection of internal dissatisfaction within the opposition party.

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party on February 16, sending his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and forwarding a copy to senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Borah, who served as President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee from 2021 to 2024, has been a prominent face of the party in the state. He represented the Bihpuria Assembly constituency for two consecutive terms from 2006 to 2016.