Mood of Assam: 48 per cent Hindus say there are more jobs in Assam now, 42 per cent Muslims say no job

Public opinion on job creation in Assam remains divided, with a plurality acknowledging some progress but significant sections continuing to flag unemployment as a serious concern, according to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026.

As per the survey, 37.9 per cent of respondents said the state government has been successful in creating significantly more jobs over the past year. Another 29.6 per cent felt that while some new jobs have been created, they are not sufficient to meet demand. However, 24.6 per cent of those surveyed said unemployment continues to remain a serious problem in the state, while 7.9 per cent said they were unable to give a clear response.

The data highlights sharp differences in perception across communities. Among Hindu respondents, 48.2 per cent said there are significantly more jobs now, while 30.4 per cent felt job creation has been partial and inadequate. Only 15.7 per cent in this group said unemployment remains a serious issue.

In contrast, Muslim respondents expressed far greater dissatisfaction. Only 21 per cent believed there are significantly more jobs, while a substantial 42.5 per cent said unemployment continues to be a serious problem. Another 26.1 per cent felt that job creation has been limited and insufficient, indicating widespread concern over employment prospects within the community.

Respondents from other communities appeared the most positive, with 52.1 per cent saying the government has created significantly more jobs. A further 40.8 per cent acknowledged partial job creation, while just 4.2 per cent said unemployment remains a major concern.

The findings come at a crucial time as Assam heads toward the 2026 Assembly elections, with employment emerging as a key electoral issue. While the survey suggests that the government’s job-creation narrative resonates with a sizable section of the population, the persistence of unemployment concerns among others points to uneven outcomes and lingering anxieties.

The January 2026 MOTN survey indicates that job creation remains one of the most contested aspects of governance in Assam, with public perception closely divided along social lines and likely to influence the political discourse in the months ahead.