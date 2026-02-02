Mood of Assam: 49 per cent Hindus satisfied with progress of infrastructure development, 32 per cent Muslims not happy

The latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey for January 2026 indicates that a significant proportion of Assam’s population is satisfied with the state’s infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and electricity.

According to the survey, 39.8% of respondents feel “very satisfied,” believing that infrastructure has improved significantly in recent years, while 36.6% are “somewhat satisfied,” noting improvements but highlighting remaining gaps.

However, the survey also reveals community-based variations in perception. Among Hindus, nearly half (48.9%) expressed being very satisfied, whereas only 24% of Muslims reported the same level of satisfaction. Among the “Others” category, an overwhelming 62% were very satisfied with the progress. Conversely, dissatisfaction was highest among Muslim respondents, with 32.3% feeling that development has been insufficient in many areas, compared to 13.2% of Hindus and 8.5% of others.

The data suggests that while infrastructure initiatives in Assam have been largely welcomed, particularly by the Hindu and Other communities, there remain sections of the population—especially within the Muslim community—who feel that development has not reached all areas equitably.

This survey comes amid a backdrop of heightened political activity ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, where infrastructure development is expected to remain a key issue among voters.

The India Today–CVoter MOTN survey, conducted in January 2026, provides a detailed snapshot of public sentiment across religious lines and underscores both achievements and ongoing challenges in Assam’s infrastructure development.