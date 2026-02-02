Mood of Assam: 56 per cent Hindus say state economy has improved, 39 per cent Muslims say it had deteriorated

Public perception of Assam’s economy shows a mixed but largely optimistic picture, with sharp variations across communities, according to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026.

As per the survey, 44.3 per cent of respondents in Assam said the economy has improved over the past year and that opportunities are growing. However, nearly one-fourth of those surveyed, 25.4 per cent, felt that economic conditions have deteriorated and people are facing greater hardship, while 23.2 per cent said there has been no major change. About 7.1 per cent said they were unsure or could not offer a clear opinion.

The data reveals a stark divergence in perception along community lines. Among Hindu respondents, a clear majority of 56.3 per cent said the economy has improved, while 19.1 per cent felt it has worsened. Another 18.5 per cent reported no major change.

In contrast, only 23.4 per cent of Muslim respondents said economic conditions have improved, while a significantly higher 39.1 per cent believed the economy has deteriorated. About 31.7 per cent of Muslim respondents felt there was no major change.

Respondents from ‘other’ communities were the most optimistic, with 63.9 per cent saying the economy has improved and opportunities are increasing. Only 2.8 per cent in this category felt that conditions have worsened, while 33.3 per cent reported no major change. None in this group opted for the ‘don’t know’ category.

The findings come at a politically sensitive time, with Assam heading towards the 2026 Assembly elections. While the overall numbers suggest that a plurality of voters view the state’s economic trajectory positively, the sharp contrast in perceptions among different social groups underlines underlying economic anxieties and uneven experiences of growth.

The January 2026 MOTN survey indicates that while the government’s development narrative appears to resonate strongly with certain sections of society, concerns about hardship and stagnation persist among others, potentially shaping electoral discourse in the months ahead.