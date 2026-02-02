Mood of Assam | 66 per cent Hindus happy with Himanta Biswa Sarma government, 53 per cent Muslims unhappy

As Assam moves closer to the Assembly elections scheduled for March–April 2026, the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey presents a detailed assessment of public opinion on the performance of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. Conducted in January 2026, the survey indicates that while the government retains overall approval among a significant section of voters, perceptions vary sharply across communities.

According to the survey, 48 per cent of respondents in Assam rate the state government’s performance positively. Of these, 30.2 per cent describe it as “excellent,” while 17.8 per cent rate it as “good.” At the same time, 27.8 per cent express dissatisfaction, with 21.8 per cent calling the performance “poor” and 6 per cent rating it “very poor.” Another 17.3 per cent describe the government’s performance as “average,” while 7.1 per cent say they are unable to offer an opinion.

Sarma government’s strongest support comes overwhelmingly from Hindu voters, who form the backbone of the BJP’s electoral coalition in Assam. The MOTN survey reveals that 45.3 per cent of Hindu respondents rate the government’s performance as excellent, while 21.2 per cent rate it as good. In effect, more than two-thirds of Hindu voters express satisfaction with the government.

On the other hand, only 9.1 per cent of Hindu respondents describe the government’s performance as poor, and a mere 3.3 per cent call it very poor. These figures underline the BJP-led government’s firm grip over its core constituency, suggesting that issues central to its political narrative, law and order, identity politics, assertive leadership, and a strong Centre–state alignment, continue to resonate deeply with Hindu voters.

Among Muslim respondents, the assessment is markedly different. A majority express dissatisfaction, with 41.4 per cent rating the government’s performance as poor and 11.3 per cent as very poor. Only 4.2 per cent of Muslim respondents describe the performance as excellent, while 9.8 per cent consider it good. Additionally, 24.8 per cent rate the government’s performance as average.

The survey also captures opinions among respondents from ‘Others’, which includes tribal communities and smaller social groups. In this category, 43.1 per cent rate the government’s performance as excellent and 20.8 per cent as good. However, 30.6 per cent describe the performance as poor, indicating a mixed response.

Overall dissatisfaction with the government stands at a significant level. About 21.8 per cent of respondents rate the government’s performance as poor, and 6 per cent as very poor. While these numbers do not overwhelm the positives, they underscore the fact that nearly one in three voters remains unhappy with the incumbent dispensation.

Interestingly, only 7.1 per cent of respondents say they “don’t know” or “can’t say,” indicating that most voters have already formed a clear opinion about the government.

The findings come at a time when the Assam government has been pursuing several administrative and political measures, including a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the implementation of a new delimitation of Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that 4–5 lakh names may be removed from voter lists as part of the revision process. He has also pointed out that following delimitation, 22–23 Assembly constituencies are minority-dominated in the 126-member Assembly.

