Mood of Assam: 70 per cent Hindus see progress under Modi; 65 per cent Muslims call visits poll-driven

The latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, conducted on February 13 and 14, 2026, indicates that a majority of respondents believe Assam has made significant progress under the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, even as perceptions vary sharply across communities.

According to the survey, 56 per cent of respondents overall said that Assam has made significant progress under the Modi government. However, the opinion was divided along community lines, with 70 per cent of Hindu respondents endorsing the view, compared to 28 per cent of Muslim respondents.

On the other hand, 40 per cent of respondents overall felt that the recent visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were largely for election campaigning and that little has changed on the ground.



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This view was held by 65 per cent of Muslim respondents and 26 per cent of Hindu respondents.

A small segment of respondents, 4 per cent overall, said they did not know or chose not to comment. The proportion stood at 4 per cent among Hindus and 7 per cent among Muslims.

Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah have made several visits to Assam in recent months amid heightened political activity in the state.

The survey findings suggest that while a majority credit the Centre with driving progress in Assam, there remains a significant section, particularly among minority communities, that views the visits as politically motivated rather than development-driven.