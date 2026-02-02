Mood of Assam: 82 per cent Hindus say law and order fine, 40 per cent Muslims disagree

According to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey, the perception of law and order in Assam shows a sharp divide along community lines. While a significant section of the population feels generally safe, a sizable portion expressed concern over crime and violence.

The survey indicates that 35.1% of Assam’s overall respondents described the law and order situation as “very good,” saying they feel safe and that public safety is well-maintained. However, this confidence varies significantly between communities. Among Hindus, 43.4% feel secure, whereas only 20.8% of Muslims share the same sentiment. The “Others” category, including smaller communities, recorded the highest confidence at 45.1%.

A larger proportion of respondents—37.4%—rated the situation as “fair, generally stable but with occasional incidents,” with perceptions relatively uniform across communities: 38.5% among Hindus, 33.5% among Muslims, and 39.4% among others.

Alarmingly, 22.3% of respondents considered law and order to be poor, citing crime, drugs, or violence as significant concerns. This perception was notably higher among Muslims, with 40.3% expressing concern, compared to 12.8% of Hindus and 15.5% of respondents from other communities.

The survey also found that a small fraction of people, 5.2%, were uncertain or unwilling to comment on the state of law and order in Assam.

The January 2026 MOTN survey underscores that while many residents feel safe, perceptions of law and order remain deeply influenced by community experiences, highlighting the need for continued efforts to ensure equitable security across Assam.