Mood of Assam: Assam supports ST status for six communities, existing tribes push back

According to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026, a plurality of respondents in Assam support granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities — Tai Ahom, Koch-Rajbongshi, Chutia, Moran, Matak and Tea Tribes — but the proposal remains deeply contentious, particularly among existing ST communities.

The survey finds that 45.2 per cent of respondents overall favour extending ST status to the six communities, reflecting broad public sympathy for long-standing demands linked to historical marginalisation, cultural recognition and access to constitutional safeguards. This support indicates that nearly half of Assam’s population views the move as a step toward social justice and political inclusion.

However, resistance is strong among respondents from Scheduled Tribe communities themselves. A striking 47.9 per cent of ST respondents opposed the proposal, compared to just 30.7 per cent who supported it. The data underscores persistent apprehension within existing tribal groups over the possible dilution of reservation benefits, competition for jobs and education, and the impact on political representation.

Opposition across the wider population stands at 29.1 per cent, suggesting that while support outweighs resistance overall, the policy is far from enjoying consensus. The survey also reveals significant uncertainty, with 25.7 per cent of respondents saying they do not know or cannot say whether they support the move. Among ST respondents, 21.4 per cent remained undecided, pointing to internal debates even within tribal communities.

The January 2026 MOTN findings highlight the political sensitivity of the ST status issue in Assam, which has remained unresolved for decades despite repeated assurances by successive governments. With Assembly elections approaching, the numbers suggest that while extending ST status could consolidate support among beneficiary groups, it also risks alienating existing ST communities unless concerns over safeguards and equitable distribution are credibly addressed.

The survey makes clear that the challenge before policymakers is not merely legislative approval, but building trust among tribal groups who fear losing hard-won protections, even as large sections of Assamese society appear inclined to support long-pending demands for inclusion.