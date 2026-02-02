Mood of Assam: Hindu voters back BJP for a third term, Muslims want Congress

If Assembly elections were held today, the BJP-led alliance would retain a clear lead in Assam, while the Congress would remain the principal challenger, according to the India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MoTN) survey conducted in January 2026.

As Assam gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, the electoral mood in state indicates a largely bipolar contest, with voting preferences strongly aligned around the two national parties and limited space for smaller or regional players.

According to the MoTN survey, the BJP-led alliance (BJP+) would secure 50.2 per cent of the vote if assembly elections were held today. The Congress follows with 44 per cent, while all other parties together account for 5.8 per cent of voter preference.

The figures suggest that the BJP-led alliance would emerge as the single largest political formation in the state, with the Congress maintaining a significant presence as the main opposition force.

Among Hindu respondents, the BJP-led alliance commands a substantial lead. The survey shows that 67.1 per cent of Hindu voters would choose the BJP+ if elections were held today.

The Congress trails significantly in this segment, while smaller parties together attract 8.2 per cent of Hindu voter preference.

The Congress records its strongest support among Muslim voters. According to the MOTN survey, 78.5 per cent of Muslim respondents indicate a preference for the Congress. In contrast, the BJP-led alliance secures 18.5 per cent support among Muslim voters. Smaller parties together receive 3 per cent of the Muslim vote.

In the ‘Others’ category, which includes smaller religious and social groups, the BJP-led alliance again leads with 57.7 per cent support. The Congress trails in this segment, while smaller parties account for 2.9 per cent of voter preference.

The MoTN survey highlights the declining footprint of smaller and regional parties in Assam’s electoral landscape. Across all communities, “Others” together account for just 5.8 per cent of overall voter preference. Their support remains limited across Hindu, Muslim and other voter groups, indicating a consolidation of voter choices around the BJP-led alliance and the Congress.

While the BJP-led alliance holds an overall lead in vote share, the Congress continues to dominate Muslim-majority segments, retaining competitiveness in constituencies with higher Muslim populations.

