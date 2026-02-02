Mood of Assam: Hindus back Assam’s concert economy, Muslims remain sceptical

According to the latest India Today–CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted in January 2026, public opinion in Assam on the state government’s push to host international cultural events under its new “Concert Economy” policy is sharply divided, with clear variations across communities.

The initiative, exemplified by the decision to invite global music star Post Malone to perform in Guwahati in December 2025, has generated both optimism and skepticism about its real economic and social impact.

The survey shows that 38.2 per cent of respondents overall believe such international events will boost tourism, strengthen the economy, and help place Assam on the global map. This sentiment is strongest among Hindu respondents, 48.7 per cent of whom see clear benefits from hosting global concerts and events. Support is also relatively high among respondents from other communities at 43.3 per cent. In contrast, only 24.1 per cent of Muslim respondents feel that the Concert Economy will significantly benefit the state, indicating a more cautious outlook.

A substantial section of the population remains ambivalent. About 25.3 per cent of respondents said such events might help somewhat but argued that Assam’s core issues still require greater attention. This view is more pronounced among Muslim respondents, with 28 per cent expressing this position, followed by 30 per cent among other communities. Among Hindu respondents, 23.9 per cent felt that while international concerts could have some positive effect, they should not distract from pressing governance and development challenges.

Skepticism about the policy is also notable. Nearly one in four respondents, 24.2 per cent overall, said hosting international events is not a priority and will not significantly help ordinary people. This view is most strongly held among Muslim respondents at 32.2 per cent, compared to 18.3 per cent among Hindus and 23.3 per cent among other communities. The data suggests that concerns about inclusivity, cost, and tangible benefits at the grassroots level continue to shape public perception.

The survey also found that 12.3 per cent of respondents were unsure or unable to form an opinion on the issue. Uncertainty was highest among Muslim respondents at 15.7 per cent, while it was relatively low among other communities at 3.3 per cent, indicating differing levels of engagement or clarity about the policy’s objectives and outcomes.

Taken together, the January 2026 MOTN survey highlights that while the Assam government’s Concert Economy push has succeeded in generating visibility and excitement among sections of the population, it has not yet achieved broad-based consensus. With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, the findings underline a key political challenge for the government: convincing skeptical and undecided voters that high-profile international events can translate into inclusive economic gains and meaningful improvements in everyday life across all communities in the state.