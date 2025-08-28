Mood of Assam | Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika top best-performing ministers list: India Today MOTN Poll

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika have emerged as the two best-performing ministers in Assam, according to the latest India Today Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll conducted in August 2025.

The survey, released months ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, asked respondents across the state to rate the performance of cabinet ministers in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

Pegu secured the top spot with 25 per cent of respondents rating him as the state’s best-performing minister, underscoring the public’s recognition of his role in the education sector, including reforms in school infrastructure and recruitment drives for teachers. Hazarika followed closely with 22 per cent approval, reflecting his rising profile and visibility in government initiatives across water resources, information, and public relations.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who holds the key portfolio of managing Assam’s finances and implementing welfare schemes, ranked third with 20 per cent. Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta secured 16 per cent, placing him fourth in the list, while Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass stood fifth with 11 per cent support.



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The rankings highlight the ministers who are perceived as having made a visible impact on governance and public life in Assam. While Pegu and Hazarika lead the chart, the poll also reflects significant support for leaders managing finance, health, and rural development portfolios.

The MOTN August 2025 survey comes as part of India Today’s biannual assessment of political leadership, governance, and public opinion. Now in its 46th edition since being launched in 2001, the poll remains one of the most widely followed barometers of political sentiment in the country.

With the Assam Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, the latest findings shed light on the popularity of key ministers and their perceived performance in the run-up to the polls, offering insights into the strengths and challenges faced by the ruling BJP-led government.