Moran and Motok organisations call 48-hour bandh in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh over Cabinet representation issue

Several organisations representing the Moran and Motok communities on Thursday, June 4 announced a 48-hour bandh across Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, protesting the exclusion of community representatives from the newly constituted state cabinet.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Bodousa Bhawan in Tinsukia, where leaders of the participating organisations expressed strong dissatisfaction over the absence of ministerial representation for the Moran and Motok communities.

Addressing the media, the organisations stated that the decision had caused widespread disappointment among members of the two indigenous communities, who they said have consistently contributed to and supported the state's political process. They alleged that despite their significant political presence and support base, no cabinet berth had been allotted to a representative from their communities.

Describing the development as unfair and detrimental to the interests of Upper Assam’s indigenous population, the organisations demanded adequate political representation in the state government.

As part of their protest, the organisations announced a 48-hour bandh covering Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts. They appealed to the public to extend support to what they described as a democratic movement aimed at securing rightful representation for the Moran and Motok communities.

Community leaders further warned that the agitation could be intensified in the coming days if the government fails to address their concerns and respond positively to their demands.