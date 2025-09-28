Moran community temporarily halts economic blockade, warns of renewed agitation if ST demand ignored

The economic blockade launched by the Moran community on September 15, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition and Sixth Schedule autonomy, has been temporarily suspended but not withdrawn.

The announcement was made by the All Moran Students’ Union (AMSU) during a press conference in Tinsukia on Sunday, September 28. The student body stated that the decision to suspend the agitation came after discussions with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who assured that a detailed report on the issue would be placed in the upcoming Assembly session on November 25 before being forwarded to the Centre the following day.

AMSU, however, cautioned that if the government fails to keep its word, the movement will resume from November 27 with intensified force.

Highlighting the government’s initiatives, AMSU representatives said that the Chief Minister has scheduled a meeting in Dibrugarh on October 7 with 200 Moran community members to deliberate on their concerns. They added that measures for ensuring land security have already been initiated, and permanent residency certificates for Morans residing in Arunachal Pradesh will be distributed on October 11 by Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. These certificates are intended to help the community access education and employment opportunities.

Speaking at the press meet, AMSU president Palindra Borah reaffirmed the community’s determination. “The Moran community’s struggle is historic. We suspended our movement solely on the government’s assurance that ST recognition will be pursued. If the issue is not tabled in the Assembly on November 25, protests will resume on November 27. If the government ignores us, we will launch a mass movement and urge Moran families to boycott the BJP in the 2026 elections,” he declared.